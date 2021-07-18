Short Interest in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Increases By 38.1%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seaboard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEB stock traded up $23.73 on Friday, hitting $3,930.01. 755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

