Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Expands By 38.3%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SVBL opened at $1.03 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
