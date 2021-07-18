Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Decreases By 36.2%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,400 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 3,731,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,912.0 days.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVKEF shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

