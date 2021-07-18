Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Decreases By 36.2%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,400 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 3,731,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,912.0 days.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVKEF shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

