Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Rises By 32.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 9,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $250.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,776. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.82.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Snowflake by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,142,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $10,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.