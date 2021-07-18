Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Declines By 47.5%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

SRLP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 12,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $623.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.54%.

In other news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares in the company, valued at $955,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,156,677 shares of company stock valued at $530,976,338.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

