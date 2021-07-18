Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Rises By 39.8%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$3.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $1.38 on Friday. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

