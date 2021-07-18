Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Rises By 33.1%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 617,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.