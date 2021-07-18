Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Declines By 24.4%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 14,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

