Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Expands By 69.9%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,862 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $170,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Insiders have purchased 853,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,981 in the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,565,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after buying an additional 4,048,542 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,455,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 137.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,344,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after buying an additional 1,933,353 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,452,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,392. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

