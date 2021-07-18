Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Declines By 37.3%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,900 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Shares of BLD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,327. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

