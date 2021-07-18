Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Drops By 45.3%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 176,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,419. The firm has a market cap of $859.39 million, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $77.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

