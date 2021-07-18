Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Rises By 36.8%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 305.0 days.
VLOUF stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.
About Vallourec
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.