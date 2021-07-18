Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expands By 37.2%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 736,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIOT. TheStreet raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIOT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

