Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Grows By 41.8%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:IGD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 237,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,141. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.