Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Rises By 41.0%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSTG opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

