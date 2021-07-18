Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Rises By 38.4%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 121.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of EHI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,149. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

