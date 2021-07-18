Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Expands By 40.2%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

