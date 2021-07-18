Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Expands By 40.2%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $6.11.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.
