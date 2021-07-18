ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $70,310.36 and approximately $14.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.87 or 0.00804620 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars.

