SHPING Market Cap Reaches $886,857.76 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $886,857.76 and approximately $43,009.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.44 or 0.00789425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.