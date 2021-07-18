SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $408,482.16 and approximately $9.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,597.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.89 or 0.05968435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.12 or 0.01386549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00376077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00130925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.76 or 0.00629035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00387397 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00297223 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,295,711 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.