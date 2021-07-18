Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.49 on Friday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.