Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.