SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 115,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 156,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,677. The stock has a market cap of $253.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $26.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Abundis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,950 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.