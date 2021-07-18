Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Down 45.5% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 38.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $67,035.56 and approximately $80.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023739 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002901 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,919,530 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

