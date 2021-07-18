SITE Centers’ (SITC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 1,124,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 440.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 419,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 69.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

