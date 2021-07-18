Six Columns Capital LP Purchases Shares of 25,000 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. Dollar General accounts for about 0.9% of Six Columns Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $222.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.90. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

