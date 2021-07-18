Six Columns Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Six Columns Capital LP lessened its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 208,000 shares during the period. L Brands accounts for 3.9% of Six Columns Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Six Columns Capital LP owned about 0.13% of L Brands worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $187,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in L Brands by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,336,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,520,000 after buying an additional 1,493,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,981. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $77.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

