SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 999,300 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SKM traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.30. 497,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,039. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

