SKALE Network Reaches Market Cap of $246.40 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $246.40 million and $27.08 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.68 or 0.00810348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

