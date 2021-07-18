smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,476.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $2,476.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00100563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.16 or 1.00141068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

