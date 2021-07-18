Smartshare Market Capitalization Hits $561,588.20 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $561,588.20 and approximately $11,732.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00032833 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

