Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $540,971.33 and $9,444.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00031317 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00027034 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.