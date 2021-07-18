Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.68. 455,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,072. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

