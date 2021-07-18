SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

