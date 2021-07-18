SnowSwap Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00015325 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.55 million and $43,646.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00148392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.16 or 1.00104334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,553 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

