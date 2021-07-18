SOTA Finance (SOTA) Market Cap Tops $381,665.99

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $381,665.99 and $2.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

