Spaceswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00100810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,645.88 or 0.99998256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

