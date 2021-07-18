Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $20,606.35 and approximately $371.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00793667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.