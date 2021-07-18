SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,182.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00148775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.85 or 0.99954076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

