SparkPoint (SRK) Hits Market Cap of $27.17 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $27.17 million and approximately $240,384.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00798907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,150,396,263 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

