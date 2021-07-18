SparksPay Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $24,562.87 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001178 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,266,991 coins and its circulating supply is 10,159,631 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

