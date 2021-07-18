SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

BATS EMTL opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.27.

