SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 928,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

