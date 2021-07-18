SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 246,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

