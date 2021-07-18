Spectrum Achieves Market Cap of $20,990.56 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Spectrum has a market cap of $20,990.56 and $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00377105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.