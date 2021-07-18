Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

