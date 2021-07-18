Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,596 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Splunk worth $25,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,433 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

SPLK opened at $134.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.