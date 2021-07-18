Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $13,600,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,091. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

