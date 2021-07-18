Squirrel Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,968.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $3,968.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00005105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00811368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,213,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,449 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

