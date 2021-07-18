SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.44. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

